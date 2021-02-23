Thomas Dean Bowen

Tom met his future wife just two weeks prior to leaving for the service. They corresponded by letters for four years and and were married June 3, 1956 at the Presbyterian Church in Armstrong, Iowa. Tom and Peg moved to Minneapolis Minnesota where he started post graduate education in the summer of 1956 returning to Forest City later that summer after his father suffered a heart attack.

Tom continued to own and operate Bowen Food Center until his retirement in 1996 - a 53 year career as a businessman in Forest City. Tom spent many years on the board of Associated Grocers of Iowa and was a member of the Forest City Rotary Club, American Legion and a member of the planning board of the United Methodist Church.

After working 24/7 for so many years his greatest enjoyment was driving to Minneapolis or Virginia to see his grandchildren and attend many of their school and sports activities. Peg and Tom logged a lot of miles driving from Iowa to Minneapolis to Virginia for every grandchild's birthday.

One of Tom's favorite places to visit was the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he enjoyed family vacations and a huge 50th wedding anniversary celebration. One of the highlights of 2019 was a surprise 90th birthday celebration in which friends and family pulled off a complete surprise for Tom.