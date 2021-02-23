Thomas Dean Bowen
December 12, 1929-January 26, 2021
Thomas Dean Bowen, 91 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2021 at his home surrounded with his wife and children.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date in the spring
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Salvation Army or the Forest City United Methodist Church.
Thomas Dean Bowen was born December 12, 1929 in Algona, Iowa to Ralph and Hazel (Owen) Bowen. He had a brother Jerry who was five years younger. Tom passed away at his home surrounded by his family on January 26, 2021 at the age of 91.
Tom was diagnosed with stage four renal cancer in June 2016.
Tom lived his first four years of life in Buffalo Center, Iowa where his Father owned and operated Bowen Food Center. He moved to Forest City in the fall of 1934 to start school.
Tom attended Forest City community schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated in the spring of 1947. He attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon Iowa and graduated with a BA in business and economics in 1951.
In the fall of 1951 Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force where he spent four years stationed in Miami, Washington DC, Texas and Pittsburgh. While in the Air Force Tom worked as an investigator with OSI.
Tom met his future wife just two weeks prior to leaving for the service. They corresponded by letters for four years and and were married June 3, 1956 at the Presbyterian Church in Armstrong, Iowa. Tom and Peg moved to Minneapolis Minnesota where he started post graduate education in the summer of 1956 returning to Forest City later that summer after his father suffered a heart attack.
Tom continued to own and operate Bowen Food Center until his retirement in 1996 - a 53 year career as a businessman in Forest City. Tom spent many years on the board of Associated Grocers of Iowa and was a member of the Forest City Rotary Club, American Legion and a member of the planning board of the United Methodist Church.
After working 24/7 for so many years his greatest enjoyment was driving to Minneapolis or Virginia to see his grandchildren and attend many of their school and sports activities. Peg and Tom logged a lot of miles driving from Iowa to Minneapolis to Virginia for every grandchild's birthday.
One of Tom's favorite places to visit was the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he enjoyed family vacations and a huge 50th wedding anniversary celebration. One of the highlights of 2019 was a surprise 90th birthday celebration in which friends and family pulled off a complete surprise for Tom.
He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy) of Forest City, daughter Nancy and husband George Murphy of Tampa, Florida and son Tom and wife Lisa of Bloomington, Minnesota.
Tom's six grandchildren are Briana (Jeremy) Parker, Moira Murphy, Siobhan Murphy, Richmond Bowen, Helene Bowen, Diana Bowen and niece Ann Bowen Encinitas, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, sister-in-law Sharon and nephew Doug Bowen.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa and A Helping Hand Home Care for their compassionate care of our Husband, Father and Grandfather. Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
