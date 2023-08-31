A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may directed to the family of Thomas Thoma. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.