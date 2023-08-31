Thomas C. Thoma
MASON CITY - Thomas C. Thoma, 74, of Mason City, IA, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may directed to the family of Thomas Thoma. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.