Thomas A. Duregger

May 21, 1955-January 16, 2023

GARNER-Thomas Andrew Duregger, 67, of Garner, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023, with his wife of 46 years by his side after battling Metastatic Melanoma since November 2022.

A private family memorial will be held at a time yet to be determined.

Tom was born on May 21, 1955, to Bob and Jean Duregger. After graduating High School, he joined his father in starting DuRegger Trucking. Tom married Cathy Lawrence on January 2, 1977, and in 1988, after selling DuRegger Trucking, Tom moved his family to Garner, Iowa. Tom was a member of the Republican Party of Hancock County and volunteered for candidates across Northern Iowa. Tom was a regular attendee of the Messianic Jewish Fellowship in Northwood.

Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy; sister, Linda Corwin; brother, Dave DuRegger; sons, Sean and Sam; daughter, Michelle Morrison; as well as seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Paul. www.cataldofuneralhome.com