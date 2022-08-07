Thielen J. Fausnaugh the beautiful son of Maggie Harvey and Justin Fausnaugh died at the age of 3, on July 29, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church. Private burial will follow and a private visitation will be held. Laufersweiler Funeral Home is serving the family.

Thielen is survived by his parents, grandparents Joe and Kelly (McCarville) Harvey of Fort Dodge, Nicole (Ryan Olson) Kesten, Brian (Allison Spicer) Fausnaugh, Jason Kesten all of Mason City, aunts and uncles Frankie (Josie) Harvey, Teddie Harvey, Eddie Harvey, Corie (Sean) Inks, Gracie Harvey, Josie Harvey, Jayden (Tyler) Rasmuson, Tobias Kesten, and Isaiah Kesten, great-grandparents Lorraine Wignall, Phyllis Fausnaugh, Dean and Rebecca Avery, Nancy Kesten, cousins Carson, his "bestest" friend in the world Emmersyn and Otto Inks, and Wrenley Harvey.

Meeting "T" in heaven is his great-grandparents, and uncle Vinnie.

Thielen Joseph Fausnaugh was born March 13, 2019. He was born in Edina, Minnesota, and after living in Fort Dodge the family moved to Mason City. If anyone could teach you about unconditional love, it would be Thielen Joseph. Thielen loved everyone and everything he was around, especially Gronk, his four legged furry sidekick. There was always mischief with those two around. As a three year old would, "T" was a very busy boy, keeping himself entertained with his tablet which he could get to things faster than a computer programmer could. He loved playing with his Thomas the Train and Lightning McQueen cars, while nibbling on Paw Patrol fruit snacks or popsicles and the T-Rex was his favorite dinosaur. Hearing the "RAWR" from such a little man always brought smiles to your face. It was almost impossible not going broke with this boy in your shopping cart. Many times he would leave with so many cars leaving Hy-Vee because his Auntie thought he needed more. His cousins were his best friends, especially "Sissy", his bestie who was born on the very same day as T. Rough housing with "Boby" and "Z" (Toby & Isaiah) would always get his little belly laugh going. They would wrestle with him to "tuff him up" since wrestling was huge on his mommy's side.

No one had a more infectious smile than Thielen. Along with those baby blues and strawberry hair, his smile would shine through the cloudiest day. With his big hugs, his "Wub you's" and his winded conversations that we would try to make sense of, just warmed your heart. He had a story and he wanted to make sure he told you. You couldn't help but love this sweet boy. His Great Grandma Phyllis was his absolute favorite. He had her wrapped around his tiny finger. Time and time again, he would always get her to kiss any "owie" he had to make him feel better and would always say "thank you", because manners was one thing his parents were big on and he had them.

Although Thielen lived a short life, there is one absolute thing we should all take from this. LOVE to LOVE. Love like a 3 year old does. Look through the eyes of a 3 year old and LOVE they way they do. Unconditionally with no judgement. As Thielen is sitting at the feet of Jesus, know that there is no pain, no sad tears, no hate, just pure peace and love. He would want all of us to know that and live like that. With peace and with love.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.