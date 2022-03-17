THOMPSON-Theresa Marie Koebrick, 61, of Thompson, IA, formerly of Hampton, IA died peacefully Monday, March 14, 2022 surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1405 N. Federal St., Hampton, Iowa 50441, with Father Kevin Earleywine officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.

