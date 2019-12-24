Theresa M. Moore

December 5, 1926 - December 21, 2019

Dubuque, Iowa - Theresa M. Moore, 93, of Dubuque died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am. Saturday, December 28 at Holy Spirit Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Kwenin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-6 pm, Friday, December 27 at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road.

Theresa was born on December 5, 1926 in St. Catherine, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Cass) Olinger.

She married Milford Moore on February 16, 1952 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Theresa worked at the Dubuque Packing House. After she had children she stayed home to raise her family. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish- Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Milford; children, Robert Moore of Dubuque and Mary Moore of Mason City, Iowa; grandchildren, Richard Wharton Jr., Joan (Jeremiah) Miller, Michael (Tasha) Moore, Tricia (Alec) Roschen and Tyler Gray; 6 great- grandchildren and one on the way; and siblings, Florence Wall and Marcelle Klein.