Theresa Hackenmiller

A private family Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle, officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery. A public Visitation will from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Due to Covid-19 mask will be required.

Theresa was born August 6, 1939, in Osage, the daughter of Ralph and Monica (Hofmeister) Green. Theresa graduated from Visitation High School. She was united in marriage to Leon Hackenmiller on May 21, 1960, at the Visitation Catholic Church. The couple went on to have three children, Mike, Kathy and Jenny. Upon the death of Theresa's only sister, their family grew to add six more children, Mary Jo, Jean, Larry, Julie, Susie and Fran Kramer. Theresa was a member Visitation Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards. Most of all, Theresa loved time well spent with her family.