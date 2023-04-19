Theresa C. Weaver

February 25, 1924-April 16, 2023

MASON CITY-Theresa C. Weaver, resident of Mason City, IA, age 99, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. In accordance with Theresa's wishes there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Sunbeam Sunday School, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the North Iowa Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Theresa C. Weaver (Kruse) was born February 25th 1924, in Rochester MN, to H. J. Kruse and Evalena Kruse (Williams). She was a student at Elmhurst College, at the time of Pearl Harbor (Dec 7th 1941), in the Chicago area, and later transferred her studies to the University of Minnesota where she graduated in 1946 as a Medical Technologist. Upon graduation she secured a position in Mason City as a medical technologist at the Park Hospital. In 1947 Theresa was introduced to Lyle Weaver, on his return from WWII, by Lyle's sister who worked in the same lab. Their first date was at the Northwest Steak House in Mason City. They were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua IA on November 14th 1948. They made their home primarily in Mason City, IA with the exception of a few years in the Cable, WI area. They celebrated 50 yrs of marriage in 1998.

Lyle worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 35yrs. While Theresa was working full-time as a Medical Technologist she was also a certified lifeguard at the YWCA. Over the years she also volunteered at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lime Creek Nature Center, Red Cross and Food Bank of North Iowa, while raising 3 children. She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed basketball, archery, canoeing, both ice and roller skating, horseback riding, tennis and swimming. She loved animals and adopted several dogs and cats over the years from the Humane Society. She ensured her love of sports and animals was passed onto her 3 children by spending hours participating in those activities with her children. She was very hands on and very encouraging in all areas of the raising of their children - Instilling a belief that they could achieve anything they put their minds to if they were willing to work hard, whilst also teaching them to enjoy life. In her later years she enjoyed bird watching, sitting in the sun outside, spending time in her pollinator garden and reading.

She is survived by one son John E. Weaver of Tucson, AZ; a daughter Patricia A. Holloway, who is married to John D. Holloway of Cable, WI; and daughter Della E. Weaver of Mason City, IA.; One grandson Trevor J. Marsh of Los Angeles, CA; One granddaughter Jessica E. Chenowyth, her husband Adrian Chenowyth and great granddaughter River G. Chenowyth, of Castle Rock, CO.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle, her parents, one sister and two brothers.

