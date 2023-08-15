Theodore P. "Ted" Pitzenberger

November 19, 1950 - August 10, 2023

DOUGHERTY - Theodore P. "Ted" Pitzenberger, 72 of Dougherty, died peacefully Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Rochester surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Roseville, 2395 IA-14, Marble Rock, IA 50653, Rev. Frantz Augustin, celebrant. He will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty at a later date.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday August 16, 2023 at the St. Mary Catholic School, Roseville, 2395 IA-14, Marble Rock, IA 50653. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given in his name.

Theodore Philip was born November 19, 1950 in Mason City, the son of Richard Clair and Virginia Emily (Boom) Pitzenberger. Spending a majority of his life, just miles from Dougherty, Ted attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, graduating from Newman Catholic High School in 1968. He attended NIACC in Mohawk Square where he met the love of his life, Judy J. Smith. On October 4, 1969 the couple was married at St. Patricks in Dougherty and blessed with four children: Troy, Phil, Ian and Jenay.

Ted embodied the quintessential Iowa Farmer, his devotion to the farm a continuation of his father's legacy. Amidst fields of corn, beans, and hog buildings, he took immense pride in the land's tending. Established by Colonel Emil Tyden in 1936, Tyden Farm No. 6 held both history and heart. Ted's generous spirit erased the line between strangers and friends, a storyteller who shared not only tales of the land's past but also his cherished homegrown Ruby Red Popcorn. With his father, brothers Joe and Rick, and later his sons Phil, Ian, and Troy, Ted fostered both family and farmland. Beyond the farm, he found joy in fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening. Ted's resourceful optimism led him to fix anything with a touch of ingenuity and trusty duct tape. But above all, his love for family, land, and people defined him, leaving a legacy of care that will echo through generations.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Judy; children, Troy (Rochelle) Pitzenberger of Rockwell, Phil (Lyndsie) Pitzenberger of Greene, Ian (Melissa) Pitzenberger of Dougherty, and Jenay (Ben) Sullivan of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Victoria (Drew) Lake, Emma (Bobby) Schwickerath, Lindsay (Devon) Flugge, Joel Kuehn, Caitlin (Drew Lawless), Jayden, Jace, Ryland, Maddex, Finn, Nik, Eliyah, Liam, Tiernan, Declan, and Braelyn; five great grandchildren; siblings, Ed (Marcia) Pitzenberger, Tom (Julie) Pitzenberger, Pam (Mark) Amick, Mary (Chip) Pattermann, and Steve (Brooke) Pitzenberger; sisters-in-law, Gail and Peggy Pitzenberger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents; grandson, Tyler; siblings, Joe, Rick and Janice.