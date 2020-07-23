Thelma L. Doescher
(1928-2020)
Mason City- Thelma Lucille Doescher, 91, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, IA.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:30am At Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Family will be celebrating Thelma's 92 birthday. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family requests that face masks are worn to both the service and the visitation.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
Thelma was born July 29, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Nora (Lindekugal) Renner of Daykin, NE. Thelma was a graduate of Ventura High School. Thelma worked several occupations within healthcare, mainly with elders and young children, as a Nurses Aide and daycare. December 13, 1946, was the day Thelma married Harold Doescher, to this union four children were born.
Baking, and cooking from scratch were ways she could share her talent with family. Thelma loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Handwriting a Christmas letter to all her beloved friends and family was something Thelma did every year. Being a social butterfly, Thelma had the gift to gab with anyone who would listen. Playing 500 with close friends was another way Thelma spent her days. It didn't matter how much wealth Thelma had, she would give as much as possible to those less fortunate. She was a woman that gave endlessly and didn't expect anything in return.
Those left to cherish memories of Thelma are her children, Linda (Randy) Mau, Dennis Doescher, David (Amanda) Doescher, and Doug (Shelly) Doescher; grandchildren, Barb Funk, Melissa (James) Gray, Amy (Troy) Monahan, Brandi (Leif) Garnass, Brooke (Dave) Vance, Randi Doescher, and Derek Doescher; great grandchildren, LeAnna Funk, Luke Gray, Jordon (Kayla) Monahan, Moose and, Riley Monahan, Ava and Jacob Garnass, Nora, Wade, and Jack Vance; great-great grandchildren, Talia, and Meira; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends and extended family.
Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; siblings, Norval and Chet Renner.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 101 N 4th Street, Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com.
