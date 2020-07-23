Thelma L. Doescher

Thelma was born July 29, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Nora (Lindekugal) Renner of Daykin, NE. Thelma was a graduate of Ventura High School. Thelma worked several occupations within healthcare, mainly with elders and young children, as a Nurses Aide and daycare. December 13, 1946, was the day Thelma married Harold Doescher, to this union four children were born.

Baking, and cooking from scratch were ways she could share her talent with family. Thelma loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Handwriting a Christmas letter to all her beloved friends and family was something Thelma did every year. Being a social butterfly, Thelma had the gift to gab with anyone who would listen. Playing 500 with close friends was another way Thelma spent her days. It didn't matter how much wealth Thelma had, she would give as much as possible to those less fortunate. She was a woman that gave endlessly and didn't expect anything in return.