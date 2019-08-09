Terry Wyatt
March 7, 1954 - August 2, 2019
FOREST CITY, IOWA - Terry Wyatt was known for his quiet, easy going nature and dedication to his work at Winnebago Industries in a career that spanned over 35 years. He had a great gift of clever wit that he inherited from his mother and used it frequently for some great comebacks.
On Friday, August 2nd, after a short battle of metastatic lung cancer, his life ended peacefully at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Terry was born on March 7, 1954 in Britt, Iowa, to parents Eunice (Madson) and Richard Wyatt. He was the third of four, joining sister Linda and brother Ross, and eventually gaining a little sister Becky. He grew up on a farm north of Britt and was an eager helper throughout the years on the farm, later becoming caretaker for his father Richard as he fought his own battle with lung cancer.
In his youth, Terry played summer baseball, showed sheep as a member of the Britt Broncos 4-H club, and after graduating from Britt High School in 1972, he enjoyed playing on local slow pitch softball teams. He attended North Iowa Community College and Buena Vista College between his jobs as a cement truck driver and his career at Winnebago. He was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
Terry's work at Winnebago centralized at Stitchcraft, as a Gerber operator cutting foam cushions, and later as a Senior Machine Setup Operator. He enjoyed his co-workers and often told of the camaraderie during company potlucks. He loved the challenges, responsibility and hard work of his job. He was especially proud that he did not have to resign through his illness and considered himself “semi-retired”. His final goals were to be as independent as he could be, wherever he was, be it in the hospital, the Acute Rehab Center, or at his sister's home.
Terry was a student of history, with a particular interest in World War ll and science fiction. He never tired of watching documentaries about the war and reading the training manuals and books his father had brought back from his time in the WW ll European Theatre.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Eunice and Richard, and grandparents Eleanora (Frederickson) and Hans Madson and Nellie (Palmer) and Edward Wyatt. He is survived by his sisters Linda Wyatt and Becky (Tom) Kinnander, brother Ross Wyatt, and nephews Chas Beeler, Willie Beeler and Matthew Kinnander, nieces Kristen Day (Eric Frederick), Tina Beeler, Missy Beeler, five great nephews and one great niece.
At Terry's request, he will be laid to rest during a private family graveside service at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Terry's name, please consider the American Lung Association or American Cancer Society. The family wishes to express thanks to all of those who knew and loved Terry throughout his lifetime. Rest easy, brother.www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839
