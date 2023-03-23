Terry Rasmussen

January 14, 1935-March 20, 2023

BRITT-Terry Rasmussen, 88, of Britt, formerly of Forest City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Memorial services for Terry Rasmussen will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt, Iowa.

Visitation for Terry will be held from 1:00 – 2:30 PM at the funeral chapel on Saturday.

Terry Lu, the daughter of Vernon and Marjorie (Stewart) Williams, was born on January 14, 1935, in Garner, Iowa. She was raised and educated in Joice, graduating from Joice High School with the Class of 1953.

Terry was united in marriage to Phillip Rasmussen on March 20, 1955, in Mason City. To this union, sons John, Jim, Ken and Eric were born. The couple raised their sons and farmed in rural Thompson until their retirement in 1993, when they moved to Forest City.

Phillip passed away in 2017, and Terry moved to the Summit House in Britt shortly thereafter. She was most recently a resident at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Terry was a lifelong Christian, she believed very strongly in having a personal relationship with Christ.

Terry enjoyed painting, baking and decorating birthday cakes for friends and family, working on genealogy and served as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society for many years.

Terry is survived by her sons, John (Julie) Rasmussen of Joice, Jim (Sharon) Rasmussen of Ankeny, and Ken (Beth) Rasmussen of Britt; daughter-in-law Lori Rasmussen of Waterloo; grandchildren Amanda (Courtney) Krumwiede and their 5 children of Britt, Denise Rasmussen-Bierle and her 4 children of Britt, Rachel Rasmussen of Ankeny, Andrew (Brooke) Rasmussen of Bondurant, Brittany Rasmussen and her 2 children of Leland, Hannah Rasmussen of Des Moines, Jenna (Mitch) Tuttle and their 2 children of Joice, Tyler (fiancé Ericka) Rasmussen of Fertile, Kelsey Rasmussen of Des Moines and Makayla Rasmussen of Waterloo; sister Carol Smith of Altoona; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip in 2017, son Eric Rasmussen in 2013, sister Judy Graves and brother Bob Williams.

In lieu of flowers and other customary remembrances, Terry's family suggests that memorial donations may be left to the American Cancer Society, and sent to their attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 342, Britt, Iowa, 50423.

Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839