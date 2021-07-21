 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry Marie Walter
0 comments

Terry Marie Walter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Terry Marie Walter

September 2, 1961-July 18, 2021

MASON CITY-Terry Marie Walter, 59, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City.

Terry was born on September 2, 1961 in Waseca, MN to Devon and Sherry (Heil) Nelson. Terry was united in marriage to Edward Walter on September 15, 1985. She was the mother of four children and spent most of her life residing in Mason City. Terry was Manager at Coastal Mart Convenience Store for several years and later began doing daycare for 15 plus years. Terry did daycare for her grandchildren and other family members. She babysat for everyone and couldn't ever tell anyone “no.” She absolutely loved seeing her grandkids and spending time with her family. Terry enjoyed watching movies, crocheting and spending time outdoors tanning or swimming and getting lost in a good book. She was an excellent cook and always wanted to have her family together. Terry was extremely giving and selfless; she will be missed dearly. Her family will remember her as, “the strongest woman they knew.”

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Edward Walter; children: Dustin Walter, Danielle Daniels, Ashley (Brenton) Neve and Skylar (Brody) Walter Neve; grandchildren: Kellan Walter, Jade Daniels, Zane Daniels, Shay Daniels, Lillieann Neve, Emilie Neve, Memphis Neve, Jax Neve and Triniti Neve; parents, Devon and Sherry Nelson; sister, Christine Quinn; brothers, Dean Nelson and Brian Nelson; sister-in-law's Nancy (George) Walter Eastman, Pat (Richard) Kozelka; brother-in-law Jack Madigan, many nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Darren Nelson; brother-in-law, David Quinn; brother-in-law, John Walter; brother-in-law Mike Walter and beloved family dog, Ringo.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News