Terry Lynn Leitch
Terry Lynn Leitch

November 1, 1955 - April 19, 2020

Terry Lynn Leitch, 64, of Forest City died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Upon his wishes he was cremated and due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in his name.

Terry was born November 1, 1955 in Churubusco, IN, the son of Ray L. and Barbara Elizabeth Gaff Leitch, Sr. He was raised in rural New London, IA on the family farm. He graduated from New London High School in 1974

Terry spent the last 10 years of his career working for Holland Contracting in Forest City, IA. Terry married Kimberly Dawn Eaton on April 24, 1999 in Lake Mills, IA. Terry and Kimberly have resided in Forest City since 1994.

Terry was a loving and supportive father to his children: Amy Leitch, of Marengo, IA, Thomas (Blythe) Leitch of Davenport, IA, Lindsey (Matt) Richardson, Mt. Pleasant, IA, Derek Sterner, Britney Sterner and Cole (Ivy) Leitch of Forest City, IA, and Garett (Jolyssa) Sterner of Urbandale, IA. Terry is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his children, and his 8 grandchildren, Autumn, Madelynn, Devin, Madison, Christopher, Alyvia, Isla and baby girl Sterner due in August 2020; his siblings,Ray (JoAnn) Leitch of Marionville, MO, DeLacy Lee (Nancy) Leitch of Orlando, FL, Dawn (David) Dameron of Mt. Holly, NC; beloved nieces, nephews and their families.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.

