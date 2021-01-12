Terry Lee Bethke

July 7, 1961-December 8, 2020

Mason City-Terry L. Bethke of Mason City, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A private graveside service was held on December 16 at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Terry the son of Julius and Helen Bethke, was born July 7, 1961 in Iowa City, Iowa. Attended Blair High School, Blair Nebraska. He graduated in 1981.

Terry held various jobs in his life time. Most recently he worked at Wal-Mart and Fleet Farm.

He was proud he graduated with a bachelor degree in security, at Kaplan University.

He is survived by sisters; Joni (Greg) Esch, Judy (Jim) Marchessault, Florida, Dorothy (John) Turk, Mason City, Iowa, brother; Howard (Sharon) Alabama. Special niece and nephew Becky Bethke, Tifton, Iowa and Wayne (Amanda) Tifton, Iowa.

Preceded in death by parents, Julius and Helen Bethke, brothers Charles, Donald, John and baby sister Mary Louise.