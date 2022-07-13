 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 12, 2022

GRAFTON-Terry L. Haxton, 61, of Grafton passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A private memorial service will be held at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Terry Haxton. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

