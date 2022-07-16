Terry L. Haxton

May 7, 1961-July 12, 2022

GRAFTON-Terry L. Haxton, 61, of Grafton passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A private memorial service will be held at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Terry Haxton. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Terry was born on May 7, 1961, in Mason City, IA, son of Jerry D. and Aivetta (Neve) Haxton. At a very young age, Terry showed interest and talent for baseball. He spent most of his formative years stirring up the dust at the “North End” little league diamonds. Terry was a Mason City High School graduate and played baseball for the Mohawks. During these same teen years, Terry also started playing fast-pitch softball for various local teams. He would go on to play for the Mason City Bud-Poodle well into his 30s. Some of his fondest memories were the good times and friendships made during his softball career.

Terry worked sales for various companies over the years such as Jaydon, Somody, Yelland and Hanes, and Pepsi. He ended his working years at the Mason City Community School District as Grounds Foreman. Terry entered into early retirement in 2012 for various health issues.

Terry married the love of his life, June, on August 11, 1979. This union was blessed with four children, many little league games, camping trips, and fishing. Terry truly was an outdoorsman. He was a Mohawk Archery Club member and also belonged to the Lunker Club. He especially loved going to their cabin in Ontario. Deer and Turkey hunting were also some of his favorite sports.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, June (Long) Haxton of Grafton; his mother, Aivetta (Neve) Haxton of Mason City; his children, Nick Haxton of Mason City, Daniel Haxton of Grafton, Jennifer Haxton of Grafton, and Derek (Ashley West) Haxton of Northwood; seven grandchildren, Tyler Briggs, Jacob Briggs, Kaylee Haxton, Gracie Haxton, Harper Haxton, Hudson Haxton, and Leo Carillo; two brothers, Mark (Suzanne Shaffer) Haxton of Mason City, and Tim Haxton (special friend, Debbie Curry) of LeRoy, MN; one sister, Lori Haxton (special friend, Troy Pals) of Mason City; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry D. Haxton; two brothers, Michael Haxton and Jeff Haxton; grandparents, Bernard and Kay (Steenhard) Neve, and Clarence and Anna (Duda) Haxton.

The family of Terry L. Haxton would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to MercyOne, University of Iowa Hospitals, and especially St. Croix Hospice.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,