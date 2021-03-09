Terry Ivan Thompson

April 6, 1921-February 27, 2021

FOREST CITY-Terry Ivan Thompson, 99, of Forest City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 27, with family at his side, following two weeks of hospital and nursing home/hospice care.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for those that do not want to attend.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund or the donor's charity of choice.

Terry was born in Forest City, Iowa, on April 6, 1921, to Harry and Bertina (Peterson) Thompson. In 1938 he graduated from Forest City High School, after which he pursued a lifelong career of farming 5 miles west of Forest City.

On February 1, 1946, Terry married Elnora Rebecca Hagerman. To this union, children Tracy, Cynthia, Nancy, and Marcia were born.