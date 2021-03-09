Terry Ivan Thompson
April 6, 1921-February 27, 2021
FOREST CITY-Terry Ivan Thompson, 99, of Forest City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 27, with family at his side, following two weeks of hospital and nursing home/hospice care.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for those that do not want to attend.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.
Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund or the donor's charity of choice.
Terry was born in Forest City, Iowa, on April 6, 1921, to Harry and Bertina (Peterson) Thompson. In 1938 he graduated from Forest City High School, after which he pursued a lifelong career of farming 5 miles west of Forest City.
On February 1, 1946, Terry married Elnora Rebecca Hagerman. To this union, children Tracy, Cynthia, Nancy, and Marcia were born.
Along with farming, Terry was active in a variety of organizations, serving on boards, including Winnebago County Farm Bureau and 4-H, Soil Conservation, Pork Producers, Beef Producers, and Forest City Co-Op Association. His church was priority, where he served as deacon, trustee, and Sunday School teacher.
In retirement years, Terry and Elnora spent winters at Bibleville Conference Center in Alamo, Texas. There Terry contributed time on the resident's council, as well as various positions with the conference auditorium events. Both Terry and Elnora tutored children in the nearby elementary schools.
Special hobbies Terry enjoyed in retirement years were creating stained glass and woodworking items, many of which were given as gifts to family and friends. Terry and Elnora also enjoyed travel, including motorhome trips, and were able to travel to all 50 states as well as several other countries.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elnora of 74 years (November 20, 2020); daughter, Nancy in 2016; brother, Orville Thompson; sister, Thora Clausen and sister, Elaine Vergeront.
Survivors include son, Tracy (Diane) Thompson of Forest City, daughter, Cynthia (Roger) Solomonson of Leland, daughter, Marcia (Craig) Sampson of Mason City, as well as 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and brother Richard Thompson of Crystal Lake
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com
641-585-2685
