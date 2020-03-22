February 21, 1956-March 18, 2020
FOREST CITY -- Terry Eugene Lowman, 64 of Forest City, died Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. In fulfilling Terry's wishes, there will be no service at this time. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Terry was born February 21, 1956. The son of Eugene and Carla (Jubell) Lowman. Terry attended and later graduated from Clear Lake High School. On June 14th, 1986, Terry was united in marriage to Jean Kane in Clear Lake, Iowa. To this union two sons were born.
Terry was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 30+ years. He was a collector of classic cars and enjoyed working on them using his extensive car magazine collection.
He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, gaming, anime, sci-fi movies/shows. Lately he had been rediscovering his natural artistic drawing talents.
Those thankful for having shared in Terry's life include, his two sons, Derric (Christina) Lowman, Tyler Lowman; two brothers, Jeff Lowman, Russell Lowman and his ex-wife Jean Kane.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Carla Lowman.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
