Terry D. Eagen

“An 8th grade teacher and high school football coach (Howard Justice) inspired me to enter into a career of service to youth. It has been a lifetime passion to have the same positive impact on our youth as those who strongly influenced me” - Terry Eagen, 1997.

For twenty years, Terry served as a classroom teacher and head football coach; more than 15 additional years were devoted to administrative work. As a football coach, Terry started the program at South Hamilton, led Harlan to its first State Championship title in 1972, and led Marshalltown to their first Big Eight Championship in 1977 followed by a second in 1980. Terry served as the Harlan Athletic Director for one year and as Vice Principal at Oskaloosa one year. Then as Principal at Oskaloosa for 13 years, and at Manly, North Central for 4 years. He served the member schools of the IHSAA for ten years as a member of the Board of Control, as well as serving as President of the Iowa High School Football Coaches Association for one term. Terry was also very active in the local and national chapters of The Fellowship of Christian Athletes during his career.

Upon retirement, Terry spent five years as a counselor at YSS Francis Lauer in Mason City working with troubled youth. If anything shows his passion and professional mission of serving youth, this is a shining example.