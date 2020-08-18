× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terrill “Terry” Wilson Menzel

(1924-2020)

Terrill “Terry” Wilson Menzel, age 95, was born in Stevens Point, WI, on September 15, 1924. In one month, he would have celebrated his 96th birthday. Terry died on Tuesday, August 11th in Bellevue, NE.

Terry was a graduate of PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI, Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, and the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he earned his MBA in Risk and Insurance.

He was a gifted athlete throughout high school and college, lettering in football, hockey, basketball and tennis. In his later years, Terry was an avid golfer and he was proud of his 2 holes-in-one.

Terry was a radioman in the US Navy during World War II on the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt. He received the American Campaign Good Conduct and Victory Medals for his service to his country.

He married Rosemarie (Love) Menzel on July 9, 1949. Terry and Rose enjoyed 65 years together. They were blessed with four children, Barbara (Everett, WA), Sally (Kaneohe, HI). Nancy (Winchester, OR), and Ted (Bellevue, NE). Terry and Rose had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with two more in the way.