Terri Datema

August 31, 1947-January 3, 2020

CLEAR LAKE - Terri Ann (DeWitt) Datema, 72, of Clear Lake, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, also at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Terri had requested any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Terri was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 31, 1947, to Rosemary (Latham) and Kenneth DeWitt.

Terri attended North Central of Manly schools and graduated in 1965. She was united in marriage to John Wm Datema on October 14, 1966. To this union five children were born: John, Stacy, Denise, Jodi and Heather.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her!!