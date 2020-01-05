Terri Datema

August 31, 1947-January 3, 2020
CLEAR LAKE - Terri Ann (DeWitt) Datema, 72, of Clear Lake, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, also at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Terri had requested any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Terri was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 31, 1947, to Rosemary (Latham) and Kenneth DeWitt.
Terri attended North Central of Manly schools and graduated in 1965. She was united in marriage to John Wm Datema on October 14, 1966. To this union five children were born: John, Stacy, Denise, Jodi and Heather.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her!!
Terri is survived by her husband, John Wm. Datema; children, John W. Datema, Stacy (Sarah) Datema, Denise Datema, Jodi Datema, and Heather (Dustin) Huey; grandchildren, Amanda Datema, Taylor Datema, Kylee Datema, Tucker Datema, and Karter Datema; step-grandchildren, Hailey, Zack, Peyton, and Tanner Huey; siblings, Janelle (Rich) Nelson, Tom (Sharon) DeWitt, Jim (Barb) DeWitt, Connie (Mark) Oltman, Karen (Jim) Mundt, Billie DeWitt (Darius Piippo); and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosemary and Kenneth DeWitt; parents-in-law, John and Ruth Datema; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Datema, Shirley Kay Datema, and Bonnie (Mike) Lenz; and many aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and friends.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake; 641-357-2193; ColonialChapels.com.
