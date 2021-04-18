Terrell Thomas Baker
February 3, 1940 - April 12, 2021
BELMOND-Terrell Thomas Baker, 81, of Belmond, Iowa, died Monday, April 12, 2021 following complications from a stroke he suffered on the preceding Wednesday evening. He was surrounded by his family at Abrazo Central Campus in Phoenix, Arizona just a few hours before he was called home.
Funeral services for Terrell Baker will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor David Boogerd officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Those left to cherish his memory and mourn his passing are his wife, Myrna Rae (Strait) Baker; daughters, Denise DeRae Hamilton (Ronald); Annette Rene Vanzee (David); and, Christine Ann Ersland (Mitchell); grandchildren, Benjamin Baker Hamilton (Gail Anderson); Kaitlin Kristine Hamilton; and Logan Lee VanZee; great grandchildren, Briar Alan Mitchell Hamilton and Delilah DeRae Hamilton; sister, Loree (Baker) Meyer (Richard); brothers-in-law, Charles (Chuck) Strait (Judy) and Harlan Poolman and many nieces and nephews.
Terrell was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judith (Judy) (Baker) Poolman and his sisters-in-law Kathy (McLaughlin) Strait and Sharen (Strait) Terhark.
Terrell will be laid to rest in the Belmond Cemetery, Belmond, Iowa where his parents, grandparents, great grandmother and many aunts, uncles, and cousins are at rest.
In honor of Terrell's love for charitable contributions, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, friends and family make donations to their favorite charities in memory of Terrell.
