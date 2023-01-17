Teri Zirbel

March 17, 1947-January 15, 2023

On January 15th, 2023 Teri passed away peacefully at the age of 75 after a brief illness.

Teri was the wife of Charlie Zirbel, married August 14, 1982; mother of two children; friend and smiling face to all who encountered her. She was an exceptional wife and mother and she cared deeply for her family and friends.

Teri was a nurse for the better part of 50 years and her patients can attest to how loving and caring she was.

Teri is survived by husband, Charlie; daughter, Christina; son, Jeremy; and 5 grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Amber, Mia, and Thea.