Teresa L. Jochimsen

(1961-2020)

MASON CITY - Teresa L. Jochimsen, 59, of Swaledale, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Open Bible Church. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale. Memorials can be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Teresa Lynn Jochimsen was born on February 19, 1961 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Carleton and Edna Watters. She married Gary Jochimsen on October 28, 1995 in Clear Lake, Iowa. Teresa enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, more specifically her two precious grandsons. In her free time, Teresa enjoyed cooking, baking and always laughing with her two daughters, Kelsey and Gina.

Teresa is survived by husband:Gary Jochimsen; daughters: Kelsey (Jesse) Millang and Gina (Bobbie) Slavens; brothers: Daniel (Bernie) Watters, David Watters and Steve (Brenda) Watters; grandsons: Knox and Jax; and several cherished nieces and nephews.