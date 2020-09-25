Teresa L. Jochimsen
(1961-2020)
MASON CITY - Teresa L. Jochimsen, 59, of Swaledale, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Open Bible Church. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale. Memorials can be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Teresa Lynn Jochimsen was born on February 19, 1961 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Carleton and Edna Watters. She married Gary Jochimsen on October 28, 1995 in Clear Lake, Iowa. Teresa enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, more specifically her two precious grandsons. In her free time, Teresa enjoyed cooking, baking and always laughing with her two daughters, Kelsey and Gina.
Teresa is survived by husband:Gary Jochimsen; daughters: Kelsey (Jesse) Millang and Gina (Bobbie) Slavens; brothers: Daniel (Bernie) Watters, David Watters and Steve (Brenda) Watters; grandsons: Knox and Jax; and several cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carleton and Edna Watters; sister-in-law: Deb Watters and father-in-law: Ralph Jochimsen.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.