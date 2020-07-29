Teresa A. Naley

(1961-2020)
Teresa “Tre” Ann Naley was born November 7, 1961. She passed away at her home on July 25, 2020. She was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to her birth mother Karen Gohbe.
Her step parents were Laverne and Clara Maye Schrobrock Baures. When Laverne passed away her step mother remarried to Richard Hegar, the one she called “father”.
Tre graduated from Calmar High School in 1979. After high school she worked many factory jobs.
Tre had two boys, Logan and Dillon, from a previous marriage.
She liked going fishing and playing computer games, and she also liked to collect turtles and Halloween decorations.
She is survived by her: fiancé, Sam Stayner of Otranto, IA; and two sons, Logan Naley of McGregor, IA and Dillon White of Houston, TX.
Tre was preceded in death by her: birth mother, Karen Gohbe; step parents Laverne and Clara Maye Schrobrock Baures, and step “father”, Richard Hegar.
In expression of sympathy please direct them to Sam Stayner, 4815 Beach Ave., St. Ansgar, IA 50472.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
