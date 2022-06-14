Ted R. Enabnit

September 2, 1927-February 17, 2022

STILLWATER, MN-Ted R. Enabnit passed away February 17, 2022 at the age of 94 at his home in Stillwater, MN. Ted was born September 2, 1927 in Mason City, IA and was the son of the late Elgin and Clarice Enabnit. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Martha, wife Carol, three brothers and a sister.

Ted served in the Naval Reserves (1945-1951) and was a proud WW2 Veteran. He graduated with a BA in Economics from the University of Iowa (1950) and with a JD from the University of Iowa College of Law (1952). He then served in the US Army JAG Corps (1952-1954). Ted moved to Mason City, IA in 1957 and became a partner in Levinson & Enabnit (1959-1970). He was Senior Partner in Enabnit & Keen (1970-1990) and President of Ted Enabnit, PC (1990-1996), retiring in 1996.

Ted was very active civically and volunteering to support his community. He was a member of Kiwanis (President - 1972), American Legion (Commander - 1970), Harding Masonic Lodge (Master - 1967), served as Chairman of the Northern Iowa Community Auditorium Foundation, Mason City, IA (1974-1984), was Vice President, Counsel - Mason City Foundation: 1990-2006. Ted was also a lifelong supporter of the Republican Party, supporting local, State and gubernatorial candidates and elected representatives, as well as National House, Senate and Presidential candidates and elected representatives.

After practicing law for over 40 years, Ted enjoyed his retirement, spending time with his family, traveling to his bucket list locations, continuing to volunteer and other civic activities. Ted was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan (which he passed onto his kids). He loved attending Hawkeye football games with family and friends, continuing to spend Fall Saturdays in Iowa City and attending Iowa Bowl games to cheer on the Hawks.

Ted is survived by his companion, Judy Brunsvold; sisters Shirley and Betty; five children, Karen, Jeff, Kevin, Brian and Jill and their families.

A Masonic Service will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Major Erikson Funeral Home (111 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401).

The funeral service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, June 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church (213 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401). Interment will follow immediately after at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery (1224 South Washington Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401).

A luncheon will be served after interment at Trinity Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall to visit with the family and fellowship.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in TE's memory be made to the University of Iowa College of Law or the Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.