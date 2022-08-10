Ted Pattschull

1951-2022

MASON CITY-Ted Pattschull, 71, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Nursing Home on 8/07/2022.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.

Ted was born in 1951 in Mason City to Pete and Lou Pattschull. He graduated from Mason City High School and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake. Following graduation he began work as a union electrician with IBEW for many years. After this experience, he worked for Mason City School District until his retirement in 2014.

Ted enjoyed golfing, playing cards and watching sports. He was a die-hard fan of the Chicago sports teams. He was able to attend the 1986 Super Bowl in which the Chicago Bears soundly defeated the New England Patriots. He was also thrilled to see the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

Ted is survived by his children, Parker (Jenn) Pattschull of Mason City, Phillip (Kayla) Pattschull of Osage, Andrew (Destiny) Pattschull of Iowa Falls, Angie (Ron) Pattschull of Mason City and Pete Pattschull of Ottumwa; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Church of Mason City and Connie (Gary) Pattschull of Mason City; and his beloved dog Max.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Terry Wright; sister Bonnie Pattschull; and two nephews Tony and Casey Wright.

Memorials can be made in Ted's name to the Pattschull family through Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel is serving the family. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. ColonialChapels.com.