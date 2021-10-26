Ted L. Benda

November 17, 1983-October 20, 2021

DECORAH-Trooper Ted L. Benda, 37, of rural Decorah, IA, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI, from to an automobile accident while on duty with the Iowa State Patrol on Thursday, October 14th. Public funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 27th, at 11:00 AM at the Waukon High School. A private burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials can be directed to the Ted Benda memorial fund set up at FreedomBank in Waukon.

Theodore Lawrence Benda was born November 17, 1983, in Waukon, IA, the son of Lawrence and Marsha (Welper) Benda. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, where he was a lifelong member. Ted attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and graduated from Waukon High School in 2002. As a child Ted was a Boy Scout and had a morning newspaper route. After graduating, Ted worked for a year at Carlson Construction of Decorah, before attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo and received his degree in Criminal Justice. In December of 2005, he joined the 31st Basic Academy, assigned to the Special Enforcement Operations Bureau with DCI in Marquette. In 2016, Ted transferred to the Iowa State Patrol District #8 in Mason City; during this time, Ted, his wife Holly, and their family resided in Hanlontown. This small, tightknit town became a big part of their lives as they always felt very loved and supported. In June of 2017, Ted then transferred to Patrol District #10 in Oelwein; Ted and Holly were happy to be moving back to the Northeast Iowa area, residing in rural Decorah.

On December 26, 2009, Ted married Holly Lyn Callahan in a small family gathering; they later had a formal wedding ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon on November 13, 2010. They started their family and lived in Waukon for 9 years before Ted joined the Iowa State Patrol. He was a current member of the Knights of Columbus. After his family and work, Ted loved the outdoors. He enjoyed the simple things, like watching a gentle thunderstorm roll by or listening to the sound of crickets at night. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, always looking for an opportunity to go out, whether it was bow or shotgun season or looking for deer, turkey, pheasants, and mushrooms. After his daughters grew older, Ted took them with him and taught them everything they would need to know. He was very proud his daughters took interest in hunting. He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but he was more importantly a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Even after Ted's death, he continued his public service through being an organ and tissue donor and will continue to live on in the lives of his recipients.

Ted is survived by his wife Holly of rural Decorah, four daughters: Madilyn (11), Avery (8), Vivyan (3), and Sylvia (3 weeks old); his parents Lawrence and Marsha Benda of Waukon; three brothers: Tim of Reedstown, WI, Tom (Jennifer) of Postville, and Travis (Ashley) of Waukon; father and mother-in-law Jim and Cindy Callahan of Lansing; sisters-in-law Heather (Todd) Corwin and Hannah (Jason) Steiber, both of Lansing; and nieces and nephews: Liam, Rose, Jason, and Clara Benda, Addison and Abigail Schnuelle, Lydia and Isabelle Corwin, and Delainee, Clayton, and Creed Steiber.

He was preceded in death by his sister Tanya Schnuelle in 2019, his grandparents, and other loved ones.

Honorary casketbearers are District #10 Troopers, Marquette DCI Agents, Ted's beloved friends, and the class of 2002. Casketbearers are the Iowa State Patrol Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com