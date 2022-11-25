Tarilyn Ann Smythe passed quietly at Good Shepherd after a long 13 year battle with early onset Alzheimer’s. She was born in Madison Wisconsin to Bill and June Smythe. When she was 12 she moved to Zurich Switzerland and enjoyed attending boarding school and later the International School of Zurich. Her undergraduate experience at Duke University was followed by a graduate program in their first program of Physician’s Assistance. Tarilyn worked for many years in the pharmaceutical business studying the effectiveness of new drugs. She moved to Mason City after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s to be close to her sister, Nancy Zanios and her family. She is survived by Nancy and Jamie Zanios and their children Emily Zanios, Whitney and (Andrew) Zanios, Parker and (Lalita) Zapata-Zanios, Eliza and Maisie Zanios, Willa and Otto Bishop and Mem and Gus Bassani. She was preceded in death by June and William Smythe and Thomas Zanios.