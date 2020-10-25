Tamara “Tammy” D. Arnoldussen

January 5, 1951 - October 20, 2020

Mason City – Tamara “Tammy” D. Arnoldussen, 69, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mercy One – Main Campus, Des Moines.

A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

A visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Tamara was born January 5, 1951 in Buffalo Center, daughter of William and Janice (Bonacker) Ward. Her father was in the Navy, the family was stationed in Turkey, Spain and Germany and she was able attend schools here. During her younger years in Spain, she and her sisters would ride bulls for fun. After her father's honorable discharge the family moved back to the Charles City area and this is where attended and graduated from Charles City High School, class of 1969.