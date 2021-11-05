Sylvia R. Pecinovsky

Sylvia worked most of her life as a housekeeper for Monsignor Albert Zachar. She also worked briefly at St. Mary's hospital in Rochester, MN, The Eastern Iowa Airport and Zazza's Sheraton Inn. She lived in Vinton, Prairieburg, Cedar Rapids, Walford, Blairstown, and for the past 35 years at Gateway Gardens in Cedar Rapids. Sylvia has many fond memories of the communities where she lived, especially the people. Her memory was sharp and she would often recognize people that she had not seen for as many as twenty years or longer. At Gateway her special friends were Phyliss Sabotta, Dennis Drahozal, and Rosie Preuss. Sylvia enjoyed a good joke, a regular Budweiser (none of that light stuff), a shot from Dr. Walker if not feeling well (Walkers Deluxe) “and a competitive game of cards” (pinochle was her favorite). One of her favorite sayings was, “There are no friends in a card game!”. Sylvia had a bubbly personality and always had a smile on her face. Sylvia was very fluent in the Czech language and loved to talk with people that could speak Czech. Sylvia was a proud member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.