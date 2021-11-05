Sylvia R. Pecinovsky
April 16, 1927-November 2, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS-Sylvia R Pecinovsky, 94, of Cedar Rapids, IA, formerly of Protivin, IA, died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home.
Sylvia Rose Pecinovsky was born April 16, 1927 to Alois and Lucy (Koudelka) Pecinovsky in Protivin, IA. She attended Rudolphinum grade school. Sylvia grew up in Protivin with her siblings; brother Robert (Mary) Pecinovsky, sister Mildred Sass-Petersen, and sister Irma (Jerry) Meyer.
Sylvia worked most of her life as a housekeeper for Monsignor Albert Zachar. She also worked briefly at St. Mary's hospital in Rochester, MN, The Eastern Iowa Airport and Zazza's Sheraton Inn. She lived in Vinton, Prairieburg, Cedar Rapids, Walford, Blairstown, and for the past 35 years at Gateway Gardens in Cedar Rapids. Sylvia has many fond memories of the communities where she lived, especially the people. Her memory was sharp and she would often recognize people that she had not seen for as many as twenty years or longer. At Gateway her special friends were Phyliss Sabotta, Dennis Drahozal, and Rosie Preuss. Sylvia enjoyed a good joke, a regular Budweiser (none of that light stuff), a shot from Dr. Walker if not feeling well (Walkers Deluxe) “and a competitive game of cards” (pinochle was her favorite). One of her favorite sayings was, “There are no friends in a card game!”. Sylvia had a bubbly personality and always had a smile on her face. Sylvia was very fluent in the Czech language and loved to talk with people that could speak Czech. Sylvia was a proud member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.
Sylvia is survived by her sister Mildred of Stewartville, MN, and many nieces and nephews, who will dearly miss her.
Funeral Mass for Sylvia was held at Holy Trinity Church in Protivin on Friday, November 5th with Father Donald Hertges officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery. A Memorial mass will be held at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 11th with Father Kenneth Blaser officiating.
Contributions can be made to St. Ludmila Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul in Cedar Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.