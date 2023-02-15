Sylvia Praska, 74, of Bondurant, IA died January 28, 2023 at the Altoona Nursing and Rehab Center in Altoona, IA. Sylvia was born in Mason City on October 20, 1948 to Ruth Lestrub and Selmer Lestrub. After high school, she attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City for one year. On June 24, 1972 she married Larry Praska. She worked at O'Dea Finance, Banker's Leasing and then EMC National Life Insurance. She retired in March of 2014. Sylvia's hobbies included camping(often at Clear Lake), crochet and cross stitch.