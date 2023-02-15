Sylvia Praska
October 20, 1948-January 28, 2023
Sylvia Praska, 74, of Bondurant, IA died January 28, 2023 at the Altoona Nursing and Rehab Center in Altoona, IA. Sylvia was born in Mason City on October 20, 1948 to Ruth Lestrub and Selmer Lestrub. After high school, she attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City for one year. On June 24, 1972 she married Larry Praska. She worked at O'Dea Finance, Banker's Leasing and then EMC National Life Insurance. She retired in March of 2014. Sylvia's hobbies included camping(often at Clear Lake), crochet and cross stitch.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry, daughter Rhonda, grandchildren Cole, Courtney and John, sisters Julie and Susan, brother Richard, brothers in law Marv(Jan) and Dale (Kay), sisters in law Rita (Larry D), Edna and Pam. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerry and Kenny. A private family interment will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA.