Suzanne "Sue" Entner

October 10, 1965 - January 19, 2021

Clear Lake - Suzanne "Sue" Entner, 55, of Clear Lake passed away January 19, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 North 24th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Terry McCarl officiating. The service will be livestreamed and a recording will be found on her memorial page.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the church.

Suzanne "Sue" Elaine Bell was born October 10, 1965 in Miami, Florida the daughter of Edward and Aida (Solano) Bell. Growing up in Miami with her family and siblings, she attended SouthWest High School and chose to continue her education at Miami Dade College. On September 7, 2002 she married Timothy Entner. She and Tim's families became one and made their home in Clear Lake for numerous years.

Sue enjoyed a good night out, whether she and her friends were out on the town, singing karaoke, or enjoying a good concert.

Sue loved her family. She was dedicated and very involved in both Mike and Alexis' numerous activities in their school years. She enjoyed Jeep Jamborees and trips all over the state with Tim.