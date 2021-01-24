Suzanne "Sue" Entner
October 10, 1965 - January 19, 2021
Clear Lake - Suzanne "Sue" Entner, 55, of Clear Lake passed away January 19, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 North 24th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Terry McCarl officiating. The service will be livestreamed and a recording will be found on her memorial page.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the church.
Suzanne "Sue" Elaine Bell was born October 10, 1965 in Miami, Florida the daughter of Edward and Aida (Solano) Bell. Growing up in Miami with her family and siblings, she attended SouthWest High School and chose to continue her education at Miami Dade College. On September 7, 2002 she married Timothy Entner. She and Tim's families became one and made their home in Clear Lake for numerous years.
Sue enjoyed a good night out, whether she and her friends were out on the town, singing karaoke, or enjoying a good concert.
Sue loved her family. She was dedicated and very involved in both Mike and Alexis' numerous activities in their school years. She enjoyed Jeep Jamborees and trips all over the state with Tim.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Aida Bell of Miami; Stepbrother, Gary Bell of Palm Springs, CA; two children, Mike (Jessica) Entner of Nevada, IA and Alexis Entner of Miami, FL; two grandchildren, Aidan and Sadie Entner of Nevada; two brothers-in-law, Mark Entner and Jeff (Jennifer) Entner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Tim; her father, Edward; and brother, Kevin Bell.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
