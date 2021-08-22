HARLINGEN, TEXAS-Suzanne R. Hagemeier, 81, of Harlingen, Texas was called to be with our Lord on the morning of August 14, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA with Pastor Cody Schwichtenberg officiating. Interment was held prior in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Suzanne spent most of her life in the state of Iowa. She was born in Mason City, Iowa and graduated from Mason City High School. She continued her education at North Iowa Area Community College and earned her A.A. Degree and then attended Upper Iowa University receiving her B.A. Degree in Education. She started teaching in Geneva, Iowa for two years and then moved to Clear Lake, Iowa where she taught for three years. Suzanne moved to Postville, Iowa where she met the love of her life Arthur Hagemeier. They married and spent five years in Postville. Suzanne and her husband Arthur moved to Burlington, Iowa where she lived, worked, and taught third grade for 28 years. Suzanne retired from the Burlington School District in 2001 after teaching for 38 years.