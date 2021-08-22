 Skip to main content
Suzanne R. Hagemeier
Suzanne R. Hagemeier

Suzanne R. Hagemeier

Suzanne R. Hagemeier

January 11, 1940-August 14, 2021

HARLINGEN, TEXAS-Suzanne R. Hagemeier, 81, of Harlingen, Texas was called to be with our Lord on the morning of August 14, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA with Pastor Cody Schwichtenberg officiating. Interment was held prior in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

She was born on January 11, 1940 in Mason City, Iowa to Ted and Helen Thornblade. Suzanne was a loving daughter, sister, wife, friend, and teacher!

Suzanne spent most of her life in the state of Iowa. She was born in Mason City, Iowa and graduated from Mason City High School. She continued her education at North Iowa Area Community College and earned her A.A. Degree and then attended Upper Iowa University receiving her B.A. Degree in Education. She started teaching in Geneva, Iowa for two years and then moved to Clear Lake, Iowa where she taught for three years. Suzanne moved to Postville, Iowa where she met the love of her life Arthur Hagemeier. They married and spent five years in Postville. Suzanne and her husband Arthur moved to Burlington, Iowa where she lived, worked, and taught third grade for 28 years. Suzanne retired from the Burlington School District in 2001 after teaching for 38 years.

She spent the next 10 years of her life traveling and visiting many places on her bucket list. She moved to Harlingen, Texas in 2011 to live in the Rio Grande Valley. She enjoyed Texas and she made many new friends. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. Suzanne was a member of the Rainbow Girls, Red Hat Ladies and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father, Theodore R. Thornblade, and mother, Helen L. Thornblade; husband, Arthur Hagemeier; brothers, Thomas J. (Arlene) Thornblade and Teddy R. Thornblade; sister, Jane A. Alvarez. Suzanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her sisters, Mary Jo (Jerry) Nelson, Nancy (Kurt) Johnson, Sally (Graydon) Lau, Barbara (Tom) Rasmussen; and brothers, Ronald R. (Betty) Thornblade and Timothy Thornblade, as well as many nephews and nieces from her large family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to “On Time Care Givers” Companion Sitters, Norma Cavaos, Minnie Duarte, Oscar Cordova and other staff members for the loving care they provided to Suzanne for many years!

Suzanne will forever be missed but never forgotten!

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

