Suzanne Elizabeth Pitcher

June 14, 1975-June 4, 2022

Suzanne Elizabeth Pitcher, age 46, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service and Gathering will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA and will be announced at a future date.

Suzanne was born Flag Day, June 14, 1975 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to David and Kathy (Bowers) Pitcher. She graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1996. She moved to Comprehensive Systems Group Home in 1995 and later moved to Heritage Care Center in 2020. Suzanne loved the staff and all the friends she made no matter where she lived. She participated in Special Olympics, winning many medals. One of her fondest memories was going to the high school prom with her friend Scott Boyle.

Suzanne loved all the Scooby-Doo movies. She was watching her all-time favorite movie, Annie, at the hospital when she passed away. Outside of her love for movies, the only thing she liked more was going to Wendy's for a chocolate frosty.

Those left to cherish memories of Suzanne are her mother, Kathy; brother, Scott of Forest City, Iowa; sister, Melissa and Will Lawless of Mason City; Godmother, Janet Schroeder of Chilton, Wisconsin; Godfather, Keith Bowers of Appleton, Wisconsin; uncles, Les Bowers, Keith (Nancy) Bowers, and Wayne Bowers; aunt, Mary (Edward) Brown; cousins; Julie, Adam, Matt, Jessica, Andrew, Marcia, Joseph, Jason, Lauren, Meghan, and Marinan; and a whole world of friends and staff from Comprehensive Systems and Heritage Care Center where she spent many happy days.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, David; grandparents, Donald and Alice Bowers, and Merritt and Pauline Pitcher; uncle, William Pitcher; aunt, Georgia (Kasper) Bowers; and cousin, David Pitcher.

Suzanne lived life on her own terms, it was pretty much her choice or not at all. She has always been an important part of the Pitcher family. We have always felt that she came into our family for a reason. We have always looked beyond her imperfection and into the heart of this beautiful gift from God.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Comprehensive Systems Group Home and Heritage Care Center for their compassion and care for Suzanne over the years she spent with them. They would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for bringing comfort to Suzanne.

