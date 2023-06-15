Susan “Sue” Ayers

November 1, 1953-June 12, 2023

Susan “Sue” Ayers, 69, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 12, 2023.

A memorial service for Sue Ayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Russ Leeper officiating. The service will be live streamed through the church’s YouTube channel and can be accessed at www.stjohncharlescity.org by following the link.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4–7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church and 1 hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be directed to the Charles City Rotary Club.

Susan Jane (Schmidt) Ayers, the daughter of Roland and Ardis (Stebbins) Schmidt, was born on November 1, 1953, in Fairmont, MN. Her family moved to Mason City when she was 6, and she graduated from Mason City High School as a Mohawk in 1972. Sue then attended NIACC and got her LPN nursing degree. She continued her education at Upper Iowa University and obtained her BS degree in nursing. Sue began her career as a surgical nurse in Waterloo before moving back to Mason City to continue working as a surgical nurse for Mercy Hospital. Sue briefly worked as a Director of Nursing at the Algona Hospital before joining the State of Iowa as a nursing home inspector for the Iowa Foundation of Medical Care. Sue also taught the LPN program part-time at NIACC. In 1992, she begun her employment with Chautauqua Guest Homes, Inc as the Director of Nursing at Riverside Chautauqua, later becoming the Director of Nursing Services for the entire Chautauqua corporation. While employed with Chautauqua, Sue completed her RN-C psychiatric certification, her AA degree in Health Care Administration and received her LNHA license to practice as a nursing home administrator. After getting her LNHA license she was promoted to Administrator of 9th St. Chautauqua where she served until retiring part-time in 2020. She then took on the role as Quality Assurance director for Chautauqua and obtained her certification as an Infection Preventionist. Sue was always a lifelong learner, a dedicated problem solver and always a productive person. She was the nursing brain behind one of the first nursing home medical records computer software programs and also developed an Infection control and antibiotic stewardship cloud-based software program with VGM that is currently being sold and utilized by many nursing home facilities across the United States. Sue also served as an expert witness for attorneys and insurance companies.

Despite her tremendous professional success, Sue’s real love was helping and giving to others. She devoted many years working as a leader in 4-H and being a horse person where, she helped many kids during shows and training. She assisted with the Floyd Co Fair horse show and loved to be in the saddle every opportunity she had. Sue served on the Charles City School Board and other various committees in the community and Church. She was serving on the YMCA Foundation Board and a member of the Charles City Rotary Club at the time of her passing.

Sue developed ideas to help the people of Haiti after their devastating earthquake in 2010. She started, organized, and lead 3 successful mission trips to Haiti. These trips touched countless lives of volunteers (many of whom are still actively engaged in these mission trips) and Haitian families, providing homes, jobs, education centers, and medical clinics. She undoubtedly enriched and changed the lives of everyone involved.

Sue was currently planning and helping to organize another mission trip to Belize with the Charles City Rotary Club.

In her free time, Sue Loved to travel, meet new people, golfing, boating, spending time at the lake, gardening and enjoying time with family and friends, especially her grandkids.

On July 27, 1996, Susan was united in marriage to David Ayers. This union was blessed by forming a beautiful, blended family of 6 children. In addition to her husband, Dave, those left mourning her loss are her children Jake Kiroff; Eric (Ashlee) Ayers; Jessica Hoy; Cody (Meghan) Kiroff; Sarah (Chase) Meusel; and Chris (Aleta) Ayers. Grandchildren Eliza & Eric II Ayers; Maylee & Ryland Hoy; Kennedy & Corbin Kiroff; Aubrey & Bennett Meusel; and Deku Ayers. Others include sister Sandra (Bob) Smith; brother-in-law John (Angie) Ayers; sister-in-law Susan Jespersen; and many nieces and nephews and other living family members including her faithful companion Rose.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and brother and sister-in-law Steven (Heidi) Schmidt.

Sue impacted the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.