Susan Reimers

August 20, 1943-February 27, 2022

NEW HAVEN-Susan Reimers, age 78, of New Haven, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Osage with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m. at Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

Susan was born August 20, 1943 in Goldfield, Iowa to Boyd and Virginia (Jergensen) Myers. She attended school at Osage and graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale School district in 1962. Following high school Sue attended Hamilton Business College. She worked at the Cerro Gordo Recorders office, Mitchell County Home Health and was the Mitchell County Recorder for many years. She married Laverne Reimers in April of 1964. They farmed Rockwell and Osage areas. She was active in the Baptist and Methodist churches. They had three children, Wade Reimers, Jennifer Reimers Frein and Andrew Reimers as well as honorary son, Kyle Kapustynski. Sue enjoyed her flower gardens, reading, having coffee while visiting with friends and spending time with her family, as well as wintering in Texas.

Susan is survived by her husband, Laverne of New Haven; children, Wade Reimers, Jennifer Reimers (Todd) Frein and Andrew Reimers, honorary son, Kyle Kapustynski grandchildren Dylan (Liz) Reimers and their children, Finn and Aria, Quinn (Kallie) Reimers, Caitlin Reimers, Joe, Jade and Trevor Frein, Jocelyn and Korbin, siblings, Sherri (Mike) Eddy, Jerry (Ronna) Myers, Dot (Dave) Falasco, Deb (Kelly) Launder, Wendy (Ted) Bonner, Carol Myers and Jane Halvorson; in-laws, Ruth Reimers, Ken (Barb) Reimers, Mary Kay Reimers and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jim and Don Myers; in-laws; Earl and Reva Reimers, Don Reimers and Marilyn Reimers.

