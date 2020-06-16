Susan Marie Seidel

Sue was known for her green thumb and spent many hours in her garden, where she would boss around Todd. Most mornings before she became ill, they would spend their time drinking coffee and watching birds in the backyard. Sue loved "smooging" at thrift stores, where she would always find treasures for her family and friends. Her generosity was overwhelming. Until just recently, she volunteered ringing the bell for The Salvation Army every year. She loved long fun rides in the country where she and Todd would look for asparagus, cans and rocks. She was also known for her great cooking and her love of food.