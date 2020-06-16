Susan Marie Seidel
October 4, 1961 - June 13, 2020

Mason City - Susan Marie Seidel, 58, of Mason City, passed away in her home, Saturday, June 13, 2020, after an almost two year battle with colon cancer.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00p.m. to 4:00p.m., Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 511 Second Street NE, Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Susan was born October 4, 1961 in Mason City, daughter of Ralph and Betty (Asleson) Lennie. She was united in marriage to her longtime love of 26 years, Todd Seidel, in October of 2019.

Sue was known for her green thumb and spent many hours in her garden, where she would boss around Todd. Most mornings before she became ill, they would spend their time drinking coffee and watching birds in the backyard. Sue loved "smooging" at thrift stores, where she would always find treasures for her family and friends. Her generosity was overwhelming. Until just recently, she volunteered ringing the bell for The Salvation Army every year. She loved long fun rides in the country where she and Todd would look for asparagus, cans and rocks. She was also known for her great cooking and her love of food.

For many years, Sue worked at Cerro Gordo County Jail enhancing her reputation as a sensational cook. She was such a blessing to her family and friends, dedicating many hours and efforts as their caregiver.

Sue is survived by her husband, Todd Seidel; two brothers, Boyde and David Lennie; five children, Steve Mitchell, Kelly Current, Frank Schmitz, Mary (Josh) Quenga and Cassie (Tyler) Hungerford; grandchildren, Claire Current, Paxton and Porter Quenga, Zane, Zoey and Zeplin Hungerford, many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Betty Lennie and brother, Clifford Lennie.

Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street Hwy. 122 W. Mason City, IA 50401. 641-424-2151. Colonialchapels.com

