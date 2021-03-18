Susan M. Mega

The family soon made their home in Iowa where Sue worked for Mercy Medical Center, Lutheran Retirement Home and later at the Northwood-Kensett Schools for many years.

Sue was a longtime member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly. She was very active in Rosary Society, acting as a past president, a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and was a part of St. Anne's and Our Lady of Victory Guild.

In 2007 she and Bob traveled to Italy with Father McAndrew to see the Pope; a lifelong dream fulfilled for both.

Most of all, Sue loved her family, especially her girls, and her beloved four legged companion, Deacon II.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Keith (Lynn) Mega of Minot, N.D., and Kristine (John) Rasmussen of Marshalltown; two grandchildren, Kathryn (Sean LeCavalier) Mega and Brianna (Kyle Groen) Rasmussen; great-granddaughters, Kaylin and Skylar; siblings, Hugh (Marta) Stringer of Massachusetts, Jean (James) Berry of Massachusetts, and Bernard (Connie) Stringer of New York; many nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Greeting her in Heaven is her husband, Robert; parents, George and Clare; and her siblings, George and William Stringer.

