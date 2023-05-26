Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Susan M. Hofler

May 24, 2023

NORA SPRINGS-Susan M. Hofler, 71 of Nora Springs passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00am Thursday, June 1, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA. She will be laid to rest at Rock Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to the service.

Thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice, your compassion and care of Susan will not be forgotten.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 641-749-2210.