Susan Kay Hauan

December 31, 1959 - March 29, 2020

Susan Kay Hauan, age 60, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on March 29, 2020, at her residence in Hayward, WI. She was born on December 31, 1959 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Donald and Lucille (Kalal) Brutlag. She was united in marriage to Randal Lee Hauan on October 28, 1978 in St. Paul, MN.

Susan worked for several banks as a teller and at a medical clinic, before opening her own business, the Forest City Greenhouse in Forest City, IA. After moving to the Hayward, WI area, she worked for several years as a cashier at Seven Winds Casino. Susan was a true “people person” and always held positions where she could work directly with people. She was also talented with several crafts – especially sewing, quilting, crocheting and painting. Susan loved the simple things in life, and particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandson Tyler, tending to her gardens and flowers, reading a good book, and treasuring quiet moments.