Susan K. Mastre

February 22, 1946-November 30, 2020

Clear Lake - Susan K. Mastre, 74, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, Mason City, IA.

Per Susan's wishes her body has been cremated and the family will hold a private service at a later date.

Susan was born on February 22, 1946, the daughter of James and Carole (Molencamp) Buck, of Clear Lake, IA. She was a graduate of Clear Lake High School. On April 4, 1965 Susan married Keith Mastre and to this union four children were born. Susan spent the majority of her life as a homemaker.

Gardening, cooking and reading were all activities that Susan enjoyed in her free time.

Those left to cherish memories of Susan are her husband of 55 years, Keith; children, Barb (Rus) Stanford, Deb (Tom) Parks, Brian (Beth) Mastre, and Mike Mastre; grandchildren, Sarah and Rachel Parks, Braxton Mastre; siblings, Kathy (Keith) Wiele, Wendy Watt, Jim Scott (Sheri) Buck, Betsy (Tim) Holden, and Joe Buck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Jim Watt; and sister-in-law, Brenda Buck.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 First Ave N. Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com