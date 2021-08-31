Susan K. Kronlage

August 3, 1947-August 28, 2021

EPWORTH-Susan K. Kronlage, 74, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Sue will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Reiff funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Services for Sue will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Honorary Escort will be afforded by the Mercy Classmates and surgery Nurses Honor Guard. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

She was born August 3, 1947 in Rockwell, Iowa, daughter of Donald and Doris (Cunningham) Neilsen. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School in Mason City, IA and went on to attend and graduate from Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a Surgical Nurse at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque for over 30 years.

Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, scrapbooking, shopping and spending time at the casino.