Susan K. Kronlage
August 3, 1947-August 28, 2021
EPWORTH-Susan K. Kronlage, 74, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Sue will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Reiff funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Services for Sue will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Honorary Escort will be afforded by the Mercy Classmates and surgery Nurses Honor Guard. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
She was born August 3, 1947 in Rockwell, Iowa, daughter of Donald and Doris (Cunningham) Neilsen. She graduated from Newman Catholic High School in Mason City, IA and went on to attend and graduate from Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a Surgical Nurse at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque for over 30 years.
Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, scrapbooking, shopping and spending time at the casino.
She is survived by her five children, Paul (Angie) Kronlage, Russ (Jodi) Kronlage, and Jennifer (Jim) McDermott all of Epworth, IA, Brian (Angie) Kronlage of New Vienna, IA and Scott (Julie) Kronlage of Epworth, IA; 11 grandchildren; and one great grandchild; her mother, Doris Drury of Mason City, IA; four siblings, Dixie Rottinghaus of Des Moines, Dalena (Mark) Barz of Ventura, Chris Holt of Mason City, and Kenny (Sandy) Neilsen of Rockwell; step-sister, Karen Ries; step-brothers, Tom, Doug, and John Drury.
She is preceded in death by her father; step-father, Arv Drury, brother-in-law, James Rottinghaus.
Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Susan Kronlage family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046. A video tribute may be viewed and online condolence sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
