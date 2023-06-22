Susan Jane (Thoen) Dieterich

October 6, 1944-June 15, 2023

Susan Jane Dieterich, 78, St. Ansgar, died June 15, 2023. Her funeral will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in St. Ansgar.

Susan Dieterich was born Oct. 6, 1944, minutes before her twin sister, to Glenn and Olga (Olson) Thoen in Northwood, IA. She was baptized, confirmed and married in First Lutheran Church, Northwood. Susan graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1963 and has been active in class reunions and classmate get-togethers ever since.

Following high school Susan began her professional career at the Douglas Insurance Agency in Mason City. In 1965 she joined the staff of Northwestern States Portland Cement Company. While her sister was stationed in Washington, D.C., Susan joined her. While there from February through December 1967 Susan worked for Kelly Services, first at AAA headquarters near the White House and last at the University of Maryland, College Park campus. From January 1968 through December 1973 Susan worked at the Mason City High School as discipline and attendance secretary. She made life-long friends everywhere she worked.

On Jan. 6, 1973 Susan married Keith Dieterich. She and Keith established a home in St. Ansgar and became members of First Lutheran Church. Susan enjoyed her new community and was active in church, city and neighborhood activities. In 1974 Susan resigned her position at Mason City High School and became a full-time homemaker and, eventually, mother when their sons were born.

Even as a child, cooking has been a passion of Susan's, from watching and helping her mother, sometimes exchanging hints and advice, to cooking three meals daily for her own family. She enjoyed reading cookbooks like people enjoy reading novels. Susan was an excellent and generous cook and baker and anyone who shared her food will agree.

In 1990 Susan returned to school, graduating with honors from Hamilton Business College. She accepted a position at the Women's Health Center in Mason City and worked there until it became well-established and moved from its downtown location.

Susan was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2005. A few months later, still recovering from a radical mastectomy and follow-up treatment, she had to deal with the death of her mother. Two months later, in January 2006, joy returned to her life with the birth of her first grandchild. Her grandchildren have been her pride and joy ever since.

Family has always been Susan's priority, not just her sons and husband, but her parents, her siblings and their children, and extended family members. For example, after her parents moved from the large family home to an apartment Susan hosted the Thoen family Christmases for twenty years. She always made herself and her home available to her family and friends. She was happiest being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Susan is survived by her husband, Keith; her sons, Darren (Kate) Dieterich and children, Morgan, Will and Adie, Cedar Falls, and Derek (Katie) Dieterich and children, Matthew and Haley, St. Ansgar; twin-sister, Sandra Thoen, Mason City; sister, Donna Stoltenberg, Northwood; brothers, Bob (Terri) Thoen, Burke, VA, David (Helen) Thoen, Manly, and John (Drenda) Thoen, Windsor, CO; sisters-in-law, Judy Everds, Owatonna, MN, and Jean (George) Currier, Red Wing, MN; brothers-in-law, Darcy Erion, Hughesville, MD, and Jerry (Barb) Dieterich, Morristown, IN; dozens of nieces and nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; several cousins and a lifetime of friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Olga Thoen; parents-in-law, Bill and Agnes Dieterich; sisters Marj Wescott and Ruth Erion; brothers-in-law, Chris Stoltenberg, George Wescott and Dave Everds; sister-in-law Eunice Dieterich; one niece, three nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew.