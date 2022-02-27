Susan Diane Thompson

February 24, 1954-February 20, 2022

Susan “Susie” Thompson, 67, of Gilbertville, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer.

Susie was loved by so many and had a huge family and friends that adored her.

Susan was preceded in death by: her husband, DeWayne, in May of 2000; her mother, Betsy Adeline Hyde Marsh; her father, Albert L. Marsh; her brother, James Marsh; two granddaughters in infancy, Abigail and Hannah Thompson; and two brothers-in-law, Del Thompson and David Thompson.

Susan is survived by her siblings, Jerry (Pamela) Marsh, Robert (Sharon), and Cheryl (Jeff) Goodman; her step-son, Jason (Molly) Thompson; her granddaughter, Kelsey Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Susie was in a long and loving relationship with Michael Burrage, and is also survived by his wonderful family whom she considered her own. Michael's children, Stephanie Kearns, Martha Burrage, Noah (Jamie) Burrage, and Hannah (Nathan) Ewalt; and grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah, Ethan, Ava, Jonah, Nova, and coming soon, baby Willow.

Susie lived in Iowa all of her life, born in Mason City, grew up in Swaledale, and resided in Gilbertville with her beloved Mike and their 2 fur babies, Mikey and Junior. Susan worked in HR for John Deere for over 30 years. She loved visiting the Surf ball room in Clear Lake to see the Buddy Holly Winter Dance Party. She enjoyed traveling throughout the states, as well as to Europe. Susie's favorite thing to do was entertain family and friends on her deck.

Susan always had the most beautiful smile on her face and everyone she met loved her gentle and kind demeanor and awesome sense of humor.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with visitation for one hour before services. There will be a lunch following at the Majestic Moon at 1955 Locke Ave, Waterloo, from 3 - 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to join the family. Inurnment in Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorials: directed to American Lung Association.

