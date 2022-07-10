Susan Dee Ward Fisher
February 5, 1938-March 19, 2022
Susan Dee Ward Fisher, 84, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held 2:00pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce Ave, Mason City, IA. The family is asking that any donations be made in Susan's name to one of these three institutions:
First Presbyterian Church of Mason City (https://fpc-mc.com), Stebens Children's Theatre (https://www.stebensct.com) or United Way of North Central Iowa (https://www.unitedwaynci.org