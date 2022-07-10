 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Susan Dee Ward Fisher

  • 0
Susan Dee Ward Fisher

Susan Dee Ward Fisher

February 5, 1938-March 19, 2022

Susan Dee Ward Fisher, 84, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held 2:00pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce Ave, Mason City, IA. The family is asking that any donations be made in Susan's name to one of these three institutions:

First Presbyterian Church of Mason City (https://fpc-mc.com), Stebens Children's Theatre (https://www.stebensct.com) or United Way of North Central Iowa (https://www.unitedwaynci.org

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News