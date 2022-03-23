February 5, 1938-March 19, 2022

Susan Dee Ward Fisher, 84, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, Minnesota. The daughter of Ira Dee Ward and Bernice Heaton Ward, Susan was born February 5, 1938 in Knoxville, Iowa. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa and received her BA in American Studies from Grinnell College in 1959. Susan married Darrell Ervin Fisher of Mason City on August 15, 1959 in Des Moines. Darrell was a long-time orthopedic surgeon with the Surgical Associates in Mason City from 1970 to 2000. The Fishers lived in Mason City from 1970 to 2021, when they moved to Rochester, MN.

Susan described herself as a “professional volunteer,” and faithfully served the Mason City community in leadership positions for nearly 40 years. She personified the Rotary motto "Service Above Self," and was described by the Social Justice and Peacemaking Unit of the Presbyterian Church USA as follows:

"If you want work well done, select a busy woman--the others have no time. Susan Fisher is very intelligent, insightful, delightful, wise, easy to get along with, has a positive outlook, keeps cool under fire, is a combination of competence and grace, a quick learner, has good follow-through, is aware, knows nuance, is verbal, has a rich background in community processes, and an unfailing hope for God's goodness."

She was employed as Coordinator of Education at First Presbyterian Church for fifteen years. As a church elder, she served on the national Social Justice and Peacemaking Ministry Unit of the Presbyterian Church USA, wrote curriculum, and taught confirmation and adult religious education classes.

Board President of Mason City Public Schools from 1988-92, and board member from 1979-85, Susan was the Founding President of the Education Foundation of Mason City Public Schools and board member from 1995-2000. She was the first woman Campaign Chairperson and first woman Board President of the United Way of Mason City. Susan served on the board of Stebens Children's Theatre, Grinnell College Alumni Institution, the Iowa Peace Institute, the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium, and the Mason City Public Library. She was very involved with Boy and Girl Scouts, PTA and PEO, music booster clubs, the Rotary Club, and worked with her husband Dr. Darrell Fisher on numerous medical mission trips to St. Lucia and Kenya. Her family hosted four Rotary International Exchange Students. With her husband Darrell, Susan was Grand Marshal of the 2016 North Iowa Band Festival.

Susan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Darrell of Rochester, MN; son Mark of Highland Park, IL; daughter Becky of Rosemount, MN; son Brent (Stephanie) of Rochester, MN; grandsons Max, Lucas, Jack, Sam and Mason.

A memorial service will be planned for the summer of 2022 in Mason City. The family is asking that any donations be made in Susan's name to one of these three institutions:

First Presbyterian Church of Mason City (https://fpc-mc.com)

Stebens Children's Theatre (https://www.stebensct.com)

United Way of North Central Iowa (https://www.unitedwaynci.org)