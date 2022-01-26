Susan Ann (Schwieger) Dempsey

May 27, 1950-January 21, 2022

MASON CITY-Susan Ann (Schwieger) Dempsey, age 71, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 21, 2022 surrounded by her most beloved family.

Sue requested a celebration to be held in her honor in lieu of traditional funeral services.

The family requests all of Sue's loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake, Iowa.

Sue was born on May 27, 1950 in Mason City to Lyle and Miriam Schwieger. She attended primary and secondary schools in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1968.

She married the love of her life, Thomas E. Dempsey on March 4, 1968. Together they had two children, Douglas Edward and Dana Sue.

Sue worked at various financial institutions in Des Moines, Charles City and Mason City over the course of her work career. However, her most important and cherished role was mother to Douglas and Dana. She devoted her life to her children and excelled at motherhood.

She loved to have fun, laugh and spend time with her family and friends. She was a loyal, honest, one-of-a-kind woman who touched the lives of many with her kindness, generosity, and “tell-it-like-it is” candor.

Sue loved to plan a party and enjoyed gathering with her family and friends for any occasion, but especially on the 4th of July and Christmas Eve. She enjoyed boating, video games, going for drives and visiting her children, grandson and grandfurbabies as often as she could.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lyle and Miriam Schwieger, a sister, Linda True, father and mother-in law Robert and Ann Dempsey, and sister-in-law Cynthia Arms.

Sue is survived by her husband, Thomas of Mason City; her children, Douglas Dempsey of Eagan, MN and Dana (Brett) Rasmussen of Ames, IA; her grandson Franklin Dempsey-Hess; her son-in-law Frederick Hess, her brother, Larry Schwieger; her sister, Dianne (Jim) Blackburn; her brothers-in-law John, Jim, Joe and Dennis Dempsey and sister-in-law, Deanna Drake, and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

