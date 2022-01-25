Susan Ann (Schwieger) Dempsey

MASON CITY-Susan Ann (Schwieger) Dempsey, age 71, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 21, 2022 surrounded by her most beloved family.

Sue requested a celebration to be held in her honor in lieu of traditional funeral services.

The family requests all of Sue's loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake, Iowa.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com